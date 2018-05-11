NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump will headline a Tennessee fundraiser for Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her Senate bid.

A Blackburn Victory Fund invitation says Trump will be in Nashville for the May 29 event.

Admission options include a private round-table with Trump for $44,300 a couple; a private photo reception with Trump for $10,800 per couple; or just the general reception, at $2,700 per couple.

Blackburn hopes to succeed fellow Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring. Former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen’s candidacy puts the firmly red state in play for his party.

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 Senate majority.

A recent column by former Republican Gov. Don Sundquist, with whom Blackburn clashed as a state lawmaker, also urged Tennesseans to support her, saying they could change the course of the nation.