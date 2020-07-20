WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to deploy federal law enforcement to Chicago and threatened on Monday to send agents to other major cities — all controlled by Democrats.

Governors and other officials reacted angrily to the president’s moves, calling it a election-year ploy as they squared off over crime, civil liberties and local control that has spread from Portland, Oregon, across the country.

With military-clad agents already sweeping through the streets of Portland, more units were poised to head to Chicago, and Trump suggested that he would follow suit in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit and other urban centers. Governors and other officials compared his actions to authoritarianism and vowed to pursue legislation or lawsuits to stop him.

The president cast the confrontation in overtly political terms as he seeks an issue that would gain traction with voters. Trailing badly in the polls with just over 100 days until the November election, Trump assailed the “liberal Democrats” running American cities and tied the issue to his presumptive fall opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’m going to do something — that, I can tell you,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country.”

The president portrayed the nation’s cities as out of control. “Look at what’s going on — all run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by radical left,” Trump said. He added: “If Biden got in, that would be true for the country. The whole country would go to hell.”

Democrats said the president was the one out of control. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said he would introduce legislation to limit the role of federal agents in cities like Portland. “It’s an American crisis,” he said. “We need to stop Trump before this spreads.”

Federal agents in Portland have snatched protesters off the streets and thrown them into unmarked vehicles without explaining why they were being detained, according to some of those who have been seized. The Trump administration now plans to deploy about 150 Homeland Security Investigations special agents to Chicago in the coming days, according to an official directly involved in the operations.