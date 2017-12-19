WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May of the U.K. spoke Tuesday morning for the first time since she condemned the American leader’s Twitter habits.
A British government spokesperson confirms the call.
Trump’s sharing of unverified videos distributed by a far-right group Britain First claiming to depict violence perpetrated by Muslim immigrants in Europe sparked a row in the special relationship between the trans-Atlantic powers. A spokesman for May last month rebuked Trump, saying he was “wrong” to have shared the videos, prompting Trump to lash back at the prime minister.
A White House official, who was not authorized to discuss the call on the record, says said the tweets did not come up during their call.
