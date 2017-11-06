CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill authored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine that establishes a national commission of health care experts on diabetes care and prevention.
Shaheen, a Democrat, and Collins, a Republican, say the legislation would bring together public and private sector experts, clinical endocrinologists and others involved in diabetes research and treatment to focus on improving education, care delivery and patient outcomes.
The bill passed the House last month; it passed the Senate in September.
The law identifies gaps where new approaches are needed to improve diabetes care and management.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes and another 79 million have pre-diabetes.