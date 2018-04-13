FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill that expands a child abduction alert system to tribal land.

The bill comes almost two years after an 11-year-old Navajo girl was sexually assaulted and killed on the reservation in northwestern New Mexico. An Amber Alert wasn’t issued for Ashlynne Mike until the day after she was reported missing.

The bill that Trump signed Friday is named for her.

It gives tribes direct access to federal grants that law enforcement agencies use for Amber Alert systems. It also makes permanent a pilot program that offers training to tribes.

U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona says he’s hopeful the changes will help prevent tragedy.

The U.S. Justice Department will review any challenges tribes face in accessing state or regional alert systems.