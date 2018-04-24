The French president is visiting the United States in hopes he can persuade President Donald Trump not to abandon the nuclear deal.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signaled new willingness Tuesday to consider what visiting French President Emmanuel Macron called “a new deal with Iran” that would address shortcomings in the existing nuclear pact, even as he continued to criticize the international agreement as “insane.”

Trump also appeared to threaten a military attack if Iran menaced the United States, and he railed against the hundreds of billions of dollars he said the United States has wasted on Mideast wars with “less than nothing” to show for the effort.

“If Iran threatens us in any way, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid. OK?” Trump said during a news conference with Macron.

The French president is visiting the United States this week in hopes he can persuade Trump not to abandon the nuclear pact before a May 12 deadline when the United States can effectively pull out of the 2015 accord involving Iran and six world powers.

Trump has said he would not sign another presidential endorsement of the accord, opening the door to the return of U.S. sanctions unless the agreement could be amended. The Trump administration refers to the ultimatum as “fix it or nix it.”

Macron has spent little time this week publicly defending the pact, instead focusing on appealing to Trump’s view of himself as an unorthodox dealmaker by suggesting that a supplemental agreement carrying his imprimatur could address many of the president’s criticisms of the overall accord.

“I think this is what we’ve been agreeing upon today,” Macron said. “It’s not about tearing apart an agreement and have nothing, but it’s about building something new that will cover all of our concerns.”

Macron is the emissary for a European proposal to add safeguards that address some of Trump’s main complaints about the pact reached under his predecessor, Barack Obama. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Washington on Friday and is also expected to press Trump on Iran. The proposed side agreements between the United States and Europe could push for international inspection of Iranian military sites and apply sanctions if Iran crossed certain thresholds in its missile testing.

Such side deals would not change the terms of the international pact itself and would not bind co-signers Russia and China, but they could allow Trump to argue he has improved the pact and provide a reason he could point to for keeping it in place, at least for now.

Macron described “a new deal with four pillars” covering U.S. and European concerns over whether Iran is concealing any current nuclear activities; the prospect that it might return to some activities when provisions of the deal expire in 2025; ballistic-missile testing; and Iran’s alleged destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

Syria, he said, falls into the last category. Trump praised French help with allied missile strikes in Syria this month.

While expressing willingness to entertain keeping the United States in the Iran pact, Trump also made clear he has little use for the agreement and seemed to relish the focus on what he will decide with the May 12 deadline approaching.

“Nobody knows what I’m going to do on the 12th. Although Mr. President, you have a pretty good idea,” Trump said to Macron at the news conference. “But we’ll see, but we’ll see also if I do what some people expect.”

Iran has promised to resume nuclear activities it set aside under the accord if the United States breaks the agreement by reapplying nuclear-related sanctions. But Trump had a warning of his own.

“It won’t be so easy for them to restart. They’re not going to be restarting anything,” Trump said at the beginning of a large meeting with Macron and his delegation. “If they restart it, they’re going to have big problems — bigger than they’ve ever had before. And you can mark it down.”

The accord suspended harsh economic sanctions on Iran related to its nuclear program in exchange for new curbs on a program that the United States, Israel and others assessed was close to being able to produce fissile material for a nuclear weapon. Iran denies it sought nuclear weapons and says its program is entirely peaceful.

Under the accord, which took effect in January 2016, Iran curtailed its production of enriched uranium, sharply reduced its enriched-uranium stockpiles, agreed to strict monitoring of its nuclear facilities by a U.N. watchdog agency and curbed other activities that raised proliferation concerns. But it continues to produce nuclear fuel at low levels and operate a nuclear-power plant.

Trump and Macron’s meeting covered a range of topics. The French president noted they discussed climate change and the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, but he did not give details.

Trump’s expected upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was also on the agenda. Trump described Kim as “very open and I think very honorable” in his dealings before the planned summit. Kim, an absolute ruler whom the United States accuses of starving his people, is the same leader Trump has ridiculed as “Little Rocket Man.”

But Trump has softened his tone before the meeting, which has become the top item on his foreign-policy agenda.

North Korea wants the meeting to take place “as soon as possible,” Trump said. It is expected in late May or early June. “We think that’s a great thing for the world,” Trump said.

Before Trump and Macron spoke Tuesday, the strains of military marches and patriotic songs provided a festive backdrop as Trump led Macron on a review of U.S. troops in front of the White House, showing off dress uniforms — including traditional Revolutionary garb — and shiny weapons. It is something of a reciprocal gesture for the grand Bastille Day military parade Trump attended last summer in Paris as Macron’s guest.

Later Tuesday, the president and first lady Melania Trump hosted Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at an opulent state dinner featuring rack of lamb and jambalaya, with nectarine tart for dessert.