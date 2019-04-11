President Donald Trump on Thursday shared an inaccurate graphic on Twitter that significantly overstated his overall job approval rating in a new poll and falsely suggested it was “soaring.”

The graphic, produced by the Fox Business Network and aired on “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” indicated that Trump’s overall job approval was 55% while his approval on handling the economy was 58%.

The figure on the economy was correct, but the accurate overall approval figure was 43% in the poll cited, which was conducted for the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service.

Trump’s overall job approval has been stagnant in that poll. In March 2018, it was 42%. In August 2017, it was 43%.

The graphic Trump shared carried the headline: “SOARING APPROVAL.”

He added in his own words: “Great news!”

About 40 minutes after Trump’s tweet, Mo Elleithee, director of the institute at Georgetown, went on Twitter to correct the record.

He noted that 55% was the figure in the poll for Trump’s unfavorable rating. “Only 40% favorable,” Elleithee said.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was jointly conducted by a Democratic and Republican polling firm for the Georgetown institute.

Later Thursday morning, Washington correspondent Blake Burman offered an on-air correction on behalf of Fox Business

“It’s been a quiet start to the day for President Trump, though he did send out a tweet this morning from the Lou Dobbs show last night on Fox Business,” Burman said. “That tweet featured a poll that was not entirely accurate, which Fox Business would like to correct.”

Burman went on the relay the correct numbers. An on-air correction was also offered on Fox News Channel.

As of late Thursday morning, Trump’s tweet about the poll remained in his feed.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about whether the president intends to delete the tweet or correction the information it contains.

