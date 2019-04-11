President Donald Trump on Thursday shared an inaccurate graphic on Twitter that significantly overstated his overall job approval rating in a new poll and falsely suggested it was “soaring.”

The graphic, which appears to have been produced by the Fox Business Network and aired on “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” indicated that Trump’s overall job approval was 55% while his approval on handling the economy was 58%.

The figure on the economy was correct, but the accurate overall approval figure was 43% in the poll cited, which was conducted for the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service.

Trump’s overall job approval has been stagnant in that poll. In March 2018, it was 42%. In August 2017, it was 43%.

The graphic Trump shared carried the headline: “SOARING APPROVAL.”

He added in his own words: “Great news!”

About 40 minutes after Trump’s tweet, Mo Elleithee, director of the institute at Georgetown, went on Twitter to correct the record.

He noted that 55% was the figure in the poll for Trump’s unfavorable rating. “Only 40% favorable,” Elleithee said.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was jointly conducted by a Democratic and Republican polling firm for the Georgetown institute.

A spokesman for the Fox Business Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.