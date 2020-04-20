President Donald Trump says he’ll sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States as the country tries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Trump made the announcement by tweet late Monday night, and did not offer specifics, such as the time frame or the scope of who would be affected. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
