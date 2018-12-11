President Donald Trump commented on impeachment Tuesday, claiming he’s unconcerned by the possibility and positing that “the people would revolt if that happened.”

The remark came during a White House interview with Reuters, his first since federal prosecutors in New York filed a sentencing memo for Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney.

“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” said Trump.

Despite Trump’s deflections, his impeachment has become a talked-about topic across party lines.

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance regulations in August, admitting he paid off women at Trump’s direction to keep stories of his extramarital affair from surfacing during the 2016 election.

Last month, Cohen also admitted he lied to Congress about the president’s real estate project in Russia.

Friday’s new court documents portray the president as a participant in several federal offenses. Legal experts allege he could be held criminally liable for felonies including tax fraud and public disclosure crimes.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani also declared in August that the “American people would revolt” against impeachment.

“President Trump is completely cleared,” he said. “You’d only impeach him for political reasons.”

But Democrats and committed conservatives alike have said that “it’s time to put a conspiracy theory to rest.”

Conservative writer David French wrote Monday that in less partisan times, the contacts between Russians and senior Trump officials would “generate far more bipartisan concern. Even now, they should at the very least demolish the worst of the pro-Trump conspiracy theories.”

Investigations – by special counsel Robert Mueller III and federal prosecutors in New York – are escalating.

Documents have all but named Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator who helped deceive American voters during the 2016 presidential election.

Now, with the Democrats taking control of the House, impeachment has again become a prominent topic of debate among leaders in Congress.