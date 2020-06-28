ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump retweeted a video Sunday morning that includes a supporter shouting “white power” during a rally in The Villages.

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter, including video of a Trump golf cart rally at The Villages, the sprawling retirement community about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.

The video shows Trump supporters driving their carts through town past ant-Trump protesters. About 10 seconds into the clip that Trump retweeted, a man yells, “white power” and raises his left hand in a fist after a protester asked him where was his white hood and called him a racist.

The video contains about 2 minutes from the rally and includes profanity. The video was shared Saturday evening, but appears to come from a rally in early June at The Villages, where Republicans overwhelmingly outnumber Democrats 2 to 1 among the more than 125,000 residents.

The tweet on the president’s account was deleted by 11 a.m. The video already had more than 4 million views.

“President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.”

The Villages is a popular stop on the GOP campaign trail and Trump gave a speech there last fall. He mentions he will see community members soon, but there are no events publicly scheduled there.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said Sunday in a news release that “Once again, Donald Trump’s actions are simply indefensible. As our country faces a reckoning since the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and so many others, we are seeking ways to address systemic racism and injustice. But Trump is tweeting a video promoting ‘white power.’ This president tries to claim ignorance, but the consistency of his actions — on Charlottesville and most recently Lafayette Square — drown out his vacuous words. We need a president who will heal our nation’s wounds and unite the American people, not a demagogue who tries to divide us through fear and bigotry.”

