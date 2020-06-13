WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months following criticism that it was set for set for Juneteenth, the observance of the end of slavery in the United States, in a city that experienced one of the country’s worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history.

In a late-night tweet, Trump said he is pushing the “Make America Great Again” rally in Tulsa back a day, to June 20, in response to “many of my African American friends and supporters.”

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal,” Trump wrote. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents.”

In a television interview recorded Thursday, Trump said the date had not been chosen deliberately but dismissed concerns about the timing.

“Think about it as a celebration. My rallies are celebrations,” Trump told Fox News. “In the history of politics, I think I can say, there’s never been any group or any person that’s had rallies like I do. . . .The fact I’m having a rally on that day you can really think about that very positively.”

During the same interview, Trump also asserted that, “I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president.”

Advertising

“And let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, ’cause he did good, though it’s always questionable, you know,” he added.

The timing and location of the rally had drawn heavy criticism from African American leaders and Democrats, who said it sent the wrong message, particularly in the wake of weeks of protests sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody.

Tulsa was the site of a 1921 massacre in which a white mob killed dozens of Black people and destroyed Black-owned businesses.

In a tweet this week, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., wrote that “Tulsa was the site of the worst racist violence in American history.”

“The president’s speech there on Juneteenth is a message to every Black American: more of the same,” she said, echoing the sentiments of other critics.

Trump’s rallies, which typically draw thousands of supporters, have been on hold since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his Friday night tweets, Trump boasted of the number of tickets that have been distributed for the Tulsa event, adding, “I look forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma!”