PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — The White House says President Trump has filed an extension for his 2017 tax returns, like “many Americans with complex returns.”
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will file his tax return by the extension deadline of October 15, 2018.
Trump has filed for extensions in years past.
Asked about the president’s decision, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at an event in New Hampshire that he can’t comment on any individual’s taxes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
But he says that many people who have complicated tax situations do file for extensions.
He says as long as people pay their taxes and follow the law, “there’s nothing wrong with any individual taking advantage of extensions.”