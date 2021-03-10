Former president Donald Trump recently requested a mail-in ballot for a municipal election in South Florida, according to Palm Beach County records, voting again by mail despite months of repeatedly promoting false claims of election fraud without evidence.

Records from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, first reported by The Palm Beach Post, show that a mail-in ballot for the town’s local election this week was requested on Friday for the former president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

The completed ballot was received Monday, before Tuesday’s election.

The county elections website shows that the request was made about a week past the Feb. 27 deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot. Because county rules state that mail-in ballots requested through Tuesday could be delivered at a voting location in-person, Trump probably had someone drop off his ballot Friday at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, less than three miles from his Mar-a-Lago Club.

Judy Lamey, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, told The Washington Post that she could not comment on Trump’s ballot, citing a Florida statute prohibiting her from doing so. Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Trump’s latest request for a mail-in ballot is yet another instance in which the former president’s actions have sharply contrasted with his rhetoric on vote by mail, often lobbing baseless claims that election fraud was responsible for his loss to President Biden.

Despite his history of falsely claiming that mail-in voting leads to widespread fraud, it’s at least the third time Trump has voted by mail in recent years — the first in New York in 2018 and the other last March for Florida’s primary. Much as with Trump’s voting for the Palm Beach municipal election, an associate was allowed last year to pick up and deliver the absentee ballots for him and wife, Melania, during the primary.

Although Trump has sought to make a distinction between the absentee ballots he’s requested and the mail-in voting he’s denounced, the two terms are used interchangeably.

In Florida, which the Trumps made their official residence in October, the state simply refers to the practice as “vote by mail.” He commended Florida in August for its vote-by-mail system as “safe and secure,” saying the state’s Republican lawmakers made mail-in voting “different from other states.”

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted at the time. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

Trump joined at least 126,000 voters in Palm Beach County who had requested mail-in ballots as of Friday, accounting for more than one-third of eligible voters for Tuesday’s municipal election, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The county’s elections website shows that Trump mailed his ballot out Friday, the same day he received it. County records indicate that Trump’s mail-in vote was processed before Tuesday’s election: “Ballot 1 Has Been Counted.”