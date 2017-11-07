FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has asked Congress to fund a fourth missile defense silo field at Fort Greely.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Trump wrote a letter to Congress on Monday requesting $200 million to build the defense field.
Fort Greely is home to most of the United States’ ground-based midcourse missile interceptors, which are designed to protect the United States by intercepting long range missiles as they fly outside the atmosphere.
Trump wrote that the request is a part of “additional efforts to detect, defeat and defend against any North Korean use of ballistic missiles.”
Most Read Stories
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
The defense field is just a piece of the $5.9 billion Trump wants added to this year’s budget, $4 million of which was requested for missile defense and North Korea-related military spending.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com