Emmet T. Flood would not replace Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer who since the summer has taken the lead role in dealing with the special counsel, Robert Mueller.

President Donald Trump is in discussions with a veteran Washington, D.C., lawyer who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process about joining the White House to help deal with the special-counsel inquiry, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The lawyer, Emmet T. Flood, met with Trump in the Oval Office last week to discuss the possibility, according to the people. No decision has been made, according to two of the people.

Two people close to the president said the overture to Flood did not indicate any new concerns about the inquiry. Still, it appears, at the least, to be an acknowledgment that the investigation is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Flood would not replace Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer who since the summer has taken the lead role in dealing with the special counsel, Robert Mueller.

But Cobb has told friends for weeks that he views his position as temporary and does not expect to remain in the job for much longer. Cobb’s primary task — producing documents for Mueller and arranging for White House aides to meet with prosecutors — is largely complete.

Trump’s personal lawyers have been handling negotiations with Mueller over the terms of a presidential interview.

Flood had been on the wish list of some of the president’s advisers to join his legal team last year, and he is the only person the White House has been in contact with about such a role.

White House officials did not respond to a request for comment. Flood declined to comment Saturday.

This is not the first time the president’s advisers have considered a job for Flood, who worked in the White House Counsel’s Office under George W. Bush and represented Vice President Dick Cheney. As recently as the summer, Flood, who works at the law firm Williams & Connolly, turned down an opportunity to represent Trump.

People close to Trump have long praised Cobb as having a deft touch with an often mercurial president. Throughout last year, Cobb kept Trump from publicly airing grievances against Mueller, in part by telling him that the investigation would be wrapped up by December, or soon after — an assessment that proved too optimistic.

But there have been signs in recent months that Trump may be looking to shake up his legal team and change his approach to Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump has seesawed between expressing confidence in Cobb’s claim that the inquiry will wrap up in relatively short order and he will be exonerated, and sounding frustrated with his team’s legal strategy.

Cobb also has clashed with the White House counsel, Donald McGahn, who believed Cobb was too willing to hand over documents to Mueller when the White House could have shielded them by citing executive or attorney-client privilege.