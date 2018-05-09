WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government.

Trump signed the order at the White House at a Mother’s Day event recognizing the contributions of military mothers and spouses.

In addition to promoting their employment, the government’s personnel office is directed to increase awareness among military spouses and educate agencies about their hiring authority.

Trump told the audience of military mothers and spouses that America owes them a debt of gratitude. He added that while they can never be fully repaid, their government should give them the opportunities they deserve.

The president was joined by his wife, Melania, who joked that Mother’s Day should be every day.