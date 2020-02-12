WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated his attorney general for intervening to lower the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation for the president’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, broadening concerns that the department is ceding its independence to White House influence.

Trump wrote: “Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

The Justice Department on Tuesday said the Stone case was not discussed with anyone at the White House.

In November, Stone was convicted of obstructing a congressional inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lying to investigators under oath and trying to block the testimony of a witness who would have exposed his lies.

The president’s comments come less than 24 hours after four career prosecutors withdrew from the Stone case after the department overruled their recommended seven- to nine-year term for Stone, a sentence Trump had publicly criticized. Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama, called it “unprecedented.”

Of the four prosecutors who quit the Stone case Tuesday, one lawyer fully resigned from the Justice Department.

The initial sentencing recommendation was filed late Monday. On Tuesday, it was amended and refiled stating that the earlier version “did not accurately reflect the Department of Justice’s position on what would be a reasonable sentence in this matter.” The Justice Department instead suggested an unspecified term.

The department’s action Tuesday followed a Fox News report on the recommendation and a Twitter post by Trump that criticized “horrible and very unfair” punishment for Stone.

Presidents typically have avoided interfering in Justice Department decisions to avoid allegations of improper influence, although there is no law against it. Trump has publicly inserted himself into several Justice Department matters, in some instances to protect friends like Stone and to direct investigations into his political rivals.

The president has also demanded loyalty from those who surround him, and he has been pleased with Attorney General William Barr’s leadership of the department. Trump fired his first attorney general who did not interfere in a special counsel investigation into whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russia. The special counsel did not recommend conspiracy charges at the conclusion of the investigation.

The decision to override the recommended sentence was made by officials in Barr’s and the deputy attorney general’s office.

The rare act of overruling the decisions of career prosecutors, particularly in such a politically charged case, reinforced concerns by Democrats and others that Trump was tipping the scales of justice in favor of his interests.

On Tuesday, Democrats called for a full and independent evaluation of the decision-making process.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said he would be sending a formal request to the Justice Department’s inspector general urging him to investigate.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the House Judiciary Committee chairman, said his panel would “get to the bottom of this.”

And Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a former federal prosecutor himself who led the impeachment arguments that the president should be removed from office, said White House intervention in Stone’s case “would be a blatant abuse of power if Trump has in fact intervened to reverse the recommendations of career prosecutors at the Department of Justice.”

Schiff also leads the House Intelligence Committee, which Stone was convicted of obstructing.

Republicans, however, were unmoved.

More than six Republican senators who were asked about the developments Tuesday said they were not familiar with the Justice Department’s position and could not comment.

“I do not have an opinion on that,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, told reporters at his weekly news conference.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., defended the Justice Department’s actions.

“I have no idea if the change was in the works already or they were reacting to the president’s tweets,” Rubio said Tuesday. “But it is not uncommon for the front-line prosecutor to come up with a recommendation and their superiors, or in many cases the judge themselves, comes in with something else.”

Holder, who was Obama’s first attorney general, said in a Twitter post just after midnight Wednesday, “This affects the rule of law and respect for it. Unprecedented.”

He said, “Do not underestimate the danger of this situation: the political appointees in the DOJ are involving themselves in an inappropriate way in cases involving political allies of the President.”