AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated for U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas an ex-state district judge whose father is Texas’ tea party-backed lieutenant governor.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Ryan Patrick’s territory would include Houston. He was a judge on the 177th District Court in America’s fourth-largest city from 2012 until losing a re-election bid last year.
Patrick’s father, Dan Patrick, oversees the Texas Senate and has been the state’s top advocate for many conservative priorities. Those included a failed “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people and a new anti-“sanctuary cities” law allowing police to enforce federal immigration policy.
Ryan Patrick also was assistant district attorney for Harris County from 2006 to 2012.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
His was one of several U.S. attorney nominations announced Wednesday by the White House.