NEW YORK (AP) — A holiday party for The Trump Organization held in the atrium of Trump Tower this week may be the latest case of the first family flouting a rule requiring it to get permission to use what has been designated public space.
The New York City planning department says it has no record of the company requesting to use the public atrium for a party. In exchange for special zoning rights to make the building bigger, the atrium must be open to the public until 10 p.m. daily, unless given permission for a private event.
The Trump Organization did not reply to requests for comment.
The Associated Press reported last year that the city had no record of prior approval for several Trump campaign events held at Trump Tower.
