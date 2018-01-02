WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a Vermont disaster declaration related to a late October storm and flooding.

The Republican on Tuesday declared a major disaster exists in the state and ordered federal funds for areas affected by a severe storm and flooding on Oct. 29-30.

The White House says federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington and Windham counties.

It says federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.