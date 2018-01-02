WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a New Hampshire disaster declaration.

The Republican on Tuesday declared a major disaster exists in the state and ordered federal funds for the areas affected by a severe storm and flooding in late October.

The White House says funding is available in the state on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities in Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties. It says federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.