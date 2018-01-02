WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Maine.
The Republican has ordered federal assistance for areas affected by a severe storm and flooding in late October and early November.
The White House said Tuesday federal funding is available to the state and to tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and York counties.
It says federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- Five members of Washington family among 10 killed in fiery crash outside Acapulco
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls