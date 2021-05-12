WASHINGTON — The two men who were in charge of the Pentagon and Justice Department on Jan. 6 on Wednesday defended their response to the pro-Trump riot amid rampant criticism that armed National Guard units took far too long to arrive after insurrectionists breached the Capitol.

Christopher Miller, who was the acting defense secretary at the time, told members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that he stands by “every decision I made on January 6.” He also said “criticism of the military response is unfounded, and reflects inexperience with, or a lack of understanding of, the nature of military operations, or worse, that it is simply the result of politics.”

The defiant stance from Miller probably will rankle Democrats on the panel, who opened Wednesday’s hearing with demands for a reckoning.

“Security collapsed in the face of the mob, and reinforcements were delayed for hours as the Capitol was overrun,” said panel Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., criticizing the Justice Department and the Pentagon for not giving “a single piece of paper” to the House committees investigating the insurrection.

“It’s clear that despite all of this intelligence, the federal government was not prepared,” Maloney said. “Today — more than four months later — we’re still in the dark about exactly what went wrong.”

Wednesday’s audience with Miller and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen — who appeared before the panel alongside District of Columbia Police Chief Robert Contee — marked the first time that either former Trump administration official has spoken publicly with lawmakers about the events of Jan. 6 and the steps they took to prepare for and respond to the insurrection. Their testimony has been a significant missing piece of the broader puzzle; other congressional panels have held hearings with other former officials to determine why highly trained law enforcement and intelligence officials did not hold back the approximately 10,000 pro-Trump rioters who gathered outside the Capitol, and the 800 who stormed the building that day.

Miller testified that responsibility to call up the D.C. National Guard had been delegated to him by President Donald Trump well in advance of Jan. 6, and that he resisted Mayor Muriel Bowser’s early calls to deploy those troops, despite intending to do so, “until the concept of the operation — the plan — was finalized.” He approved unarmed troops — which he stressed was all that Bowser, a Democrat, had requested — on Jan. 4, he said.

Miller added that he was wary of the National Guard being pilloried, or made to look like they were trampling on the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights, after the backlash to how federal law enforcement responded to last summer’s demonstrations protesting the killing of George Floyd. “I agreed only to deploy our soldiers in areas away from the Capitol, avoiding amplifying the irresponsible narrative that your Armed Forces were somehow going to be co-opted in an effort to overturn the election,” Miller said.

Such tensions were on display during Wednesday’s hearing, when the oversight committee’s top Republican, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, went after Rosen — who was in charge of coordinating the federal agency response Jan. 6 — and asked, “Who executed Ashli Babbitt?” the rioter shot by a Capitol Police officer while trying to enter the House chamber. Rosen struggled to answer.

Comer accused Democrats of being “hypocritical” for refusing to examine “the political violence Americans witnessed on television every night last summer.”

“You can’t ignore some acts of violence and use others for political gain,” Comer said.

Republicans on the panel also accused Democrats of unfairly pillorying Trump, and ignoring that the outgoing president told his supporters before the riot to demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically” — an apparent barb at Maloney, who began the hearing by stating: “We know who provoked this attack, that is why 17 House and Senate Republicans joined all congressional Democrats in the bipartisan effort to impeach and convict for, and I quote, ‘inciting violence against the United States.’ “

Miller said he never spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, though he did speak to Vice President Mike Pence as the Capitol attack unfolded. Miller said that he approved the full deployment of the National Guard at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, and that the order was transmitted four minutes later. The first armed troops arrived at the Capitol at 5:22 p.m.

Before the order was issued, several other federal government agencies — as well as the D.C. police department — had responded. According to Rosen, FBI SWAT and hostage rescue teams, special response teams from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Federal Protective Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel from the Department of Homeland Security were at the scene by 2:40 p.m. — about a half-hour after rioters broke into the Capitol building.

Rosen told lawmakers that, although no one had requested it, he directed various Justice Department agencies “to take cautionary steps to alert or preposition tactical teams needed for support,” including ordering an FBI SWAT team usually based in Baltimore to relocate to Washington for the day.

During his brief tenure, Rosen came under tremendous pressure from Trump and his allies to have the Justice Department investigate the outgoing president’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. At one point, Trump entertained a plan to replace Rosen — who stepped into the attorney general role on an acting basis when William Barr left the position on Dec. 24 — with Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general who had demonstrated more support for the president’s position.

Rosen was emphatic that during his tenure atop the Justice Department, “no special prosecutors were appointed, whether for election fraud or otherwise; no public statements were made questioning the election; no letters were sent to state officials seeking to overturn the election results; no DOJ court actions or filings were submitted seeking to overturn election results,” and that the only brief it filed regarding the election “was to seek a dismissal” of a lawsuit to decertify the electoral college results.