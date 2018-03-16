WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is advocating for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, suggesting an expected primary opponent should step aside.
Trump says on Twitter Friday: “It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!”
Heller is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans running for re-election in the Senate this year. Las Vegas Republican Danny Tarkanian plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary in June.
It appears Trump is suggesting Tarkanian should run for a seat in the House of Representatives.
First-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen has also filed to run for the seat.