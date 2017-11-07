PARIS (AP) — French authorities say U.S. President Donald Trump is not among more than 100 world leaders invited to Paris for a climate summit next month.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans a summit to push his “Make our Planet Great Again” agenda on Dec. 12, the anniversary of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

A French diplomatic official said the countries invited are those who are “especially committed” to applying the Paris accord.

An invitation will soon be sent to invite the United States “at a diplomatic level,” the official said. He was speaking anonymously in accordance with the French presidency’s customary practice ahead of a major event.

Trump has said that the U.S. will pull out of the 2015 Paris accord unless he can secure a better deal.