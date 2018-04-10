PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Rhode Island Public Defender Mary McElroy to be a judge on the U.S. District Court in Providence.
The White House announced the nomination Tuesday, which is subject to confirmation by the Senate.
McElroy was first nominated by President Barack Obama in September 2015. Her nomination languished in the Senate, then expired.
Democratic Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse had been pushing for her nomination. Whitehouse said in October that appointing McElroy “would be a sign of considerable good faith” from the Republican president’s administration.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Trump blasts Mueller probe as 'attack on our country'
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
McElroy has been the state public defender since 2012.
She got her law degree from the Suffolk University School of Law and her bachelor’s from Providence College.