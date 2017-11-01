BALTIMORE (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a Justice Department official as Maryland’s new U.S. attorney.

Robert Hur is among seven U.S. attorney nominations the White House announced Wednesday.

Hur is currently principal associate deputy attorney general and a top aide to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Hur would replace as Maryland’s federal prosecutor.

A White House statement says Hur was formerly a partner with King & Spalding in Washington, where he focused on government investigations and complex litigation. He’s also a former assistant federal prosecutor in Maryland. From 2007 to 2014, Hur prosecuted gang violence, drug trafficking, firearm offenses and white-collar crimes.

Hur, a graduate of Harvard University and Stanford law school, clerked for the late William Rehnquist, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.