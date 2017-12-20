HONOLULU (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating prosecutor Jill Otake to be a federal judge in Hawaii.

She will succeed Susan Oki Mollway if the Senate confirms her nomination. Mollway is now a senior judge, having retired from active service two years ago.

Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a statement Wednesday Otake is well-qualified. Sen. Brian Schatz says she is an excellent choice.

Otake has been an assistant U.S. attorney in Honolulu for three years. She was previously a prosecutor in King County, Washington.

The Iolani School graduate was born and raised in Hawaii. She obtained her undergraduate degree at Georgetown and her law degree from the University of Washington Law School.

President Barack Obama nominated Clare Connors to the position in 2015, but the Senate never voted on her nomination.