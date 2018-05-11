Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a Portland hotel magnate and major donor to the president, to be ambassador to the European Union.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the nomination of 60-year-old Gordon Sondland was announced by the White House Thursday.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Sondland would be the Oregonian with the highest-ranking position within the Trump administration.

The nomination comes more than a year after Sondland gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee. The money was donated by companies Sondland owns but that do not directly bear his name.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The hotelier had long been considered for an ambassadorship, as big donors to presidential candidates often are. The Oregonian reported in September 2017 that a State Department investigator had visited Sondland’s Portland neighborhood to vet him for a security clearance.

Sondland has residences in Oregon and Washington.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

The Associated Press