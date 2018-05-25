WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking steps to make it easier to fire federal workers for misconduct.
Trump signed a series of executive orders Friday directing agencies to make changes his staff says Congress has ignored.
The executive orders to overhaul the civil service call for:
—Negotiating smarter contracts with federal employee unions.
—Renegotiating contracts to limit to 25 percent the amount of time federal employees who are authorized to work on behalf of a labor union can spend on union business during work hours. The administration says this and other changes could save taxpayers $100 million annually.
—And streamlining the length of time needed to fire a federal worker for poor performance. The process currently takes between six months and a year, longer if the dismissal is appealed.