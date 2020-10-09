WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made a roughly $1.8 trillion offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Friday in a renewed search for an economic relief deal, but agreement remained elusive as Pelosi said her terms still weren’t met.

“Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter after Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for 30 minutes Friday afternoon. “For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue.”

The negotiations took place just three days after President Donald Trump declared talks over. He’s now reversed himself completely and is urgently seeking a deal with weeks to go before the election — even though congressional Republicans appear far less enthusiastic over the prospect of a big new spending bill.

“Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!” Trump said on Twitter Friday. Later in the day, speaking on Rush Limbaugh’s radio program, Trump said “I would like to see a bigger stimulus package, frankly, than either the Democrats or the Republicans are offering.”

Aside from the new $1.8 trillion figure, it was not immediately clear what had changed from the White House’s most recent offer of around $1.6 trillion, which Pelosi dismissed as too meager. Democrats have demanded hundreds of billions of dollars in new aid for states and cities, something Trump has long opposed. Roughly $400 billion of the spending would come from money that had already been approved by Congress and would be repurposed, an administration official said.

Trump’s sudden desire for a huge spending bill does not match the mood from many Republicans on Capitol Hill, who have been cooler to the idea of a big package less than four weeks before the November elections. It comes, though, amid signs the U.S. economy is hitting a rough patch several months into a partial recovery. A number of companies in the past few weeks have begun layoffs and furloughs, particularly in the travel industry. Other sectors are also showing signs of strain.

Still, the stock market moved slightly higher on reports of the new Trump offer, as some investors were hopeful that a new spending deal could be reached.

Pelosi had been pushing legislation around $2.2 trillion in the talks with Mnuchin before Trump abruptly pulled the plug on negotiations Tuesday — only to reverse course after the stock market sunk and some in his own party objected. Trump has since been convinced by some political allies that a stimulus package would be helpful for his reelection, according to two people granted anonymity to share details of internal conversations.

“Because it is so necessary to meet the needs of the American people I do hope that we will have an agreement soon,” Pelosi said on MSNBC Friday ahead of her conversation with Mnuchin.

As the coronavirus pandemic intensified in March and April, Congress approved $3 trillion in new spending to try to arrest some of the economic fallout. They have struggled since then to approve another package, though, amid new signs that parts of the economy are weakening.

But with Trump down in the polls a month from Election Day, he is suddenly pushing aggressively for a big new package, in a turnaround almost as abrupt as when he suddenly announced the cancellation of talks on Tuesday.

“He got a terrible backlash from it, including in the stock market, which is what he cares about,” Pelosi said on MSNBC. “And so then he started to come back little by little, and now a bigger package. So we’ll see what they have to offer.”

Many Republicans are skeptical Pelosi would actually agree to a deal that would give Trump something to brag about heading into the election. And there was no guarantee that any deal struck between Pelosi and Mnuchin would pass muster with Senate Republicans.

Senate GOP leaders have said any bill larger than $1 trillion would be difficult for many Senate Republicans to accept, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could be reluctant to put legislation on the floor that would divide his conference — especially as he tries to focus on confirming a new Supreme Court justice ahead of the election.

At an event earlier Friday in Kentucky, McConnell threw cold water on prospects for legislation to pass, saying it was “unlikely in the next three weeks.” A Republican strategist close to McConnell’s office, granted anonymity to discuss internal GOP thinking, said that there was substantial opposition to the deal both within the administration and among congressional Republicans, predicting that a package of around $2 trillion would receive the support of “maybe 10” Senate Republicans. Conservatives are expected to push against the deal.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who attended several events with McConnell in Kentucky on Friday, said that despite their support for the president, “a lot of conservatives are concerned about excessive spending.”

“Until we get liability protection and spending under control I don’t think a lot of conservatives will be real excited to vote for another stimulus package,” Comer said in an interview.

“I’m doubtful in the end something gets done in a big, big way. You’ve got to remember there are a lot of senators on the Republican side of the aisle who are not in cycle and one of the most damaging votes they could take is to spend another couple trillion dollars spent in a relief bill,” said former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., who lost his seat to a conservative insurgent in 2014, in an interview on Fox Business. “There are some Republicans who still believe we have to deal with the increasing debt and deficit of this country.”

Advertising

White House adviser Larry Kudlow said the new offer contained aid to airlines, small businesses, $1,200 stimulus checks, and the unemployed. Both sides have supported these policies. They also had appeared to settle on $75 billion for coronavirus testing and tracing, although Democrats continued to push the administration for language on a comprehensive testing strategy, something Pelosi said Friday remained unsettled.

The new $1.8 trillion offer is the latest twist in a chaotic chain of events over the past week. From the hospital on Saturday, Trump wrote on Twitter that Congress should pursue a giant stimulus bill.

On Tuesday, he called talks off, saying he instead wanted to focus on having the Senate confirm a new Supreme Court justice. That statement, made in a series of Twitter posts, sent the stock market down sharply.

Later Tuesday, he called for $1,200 stimulus checks, airline aid, and small business assistance. Wednesday, Pelosi and Mnuchin began negotiating an airline aid bill, only to have Pelosi say that airline assistance could only come as part of a broader package.

On Thursday, the White House sent mixed signals, with Mnuchin pursuing a broader deal with Pelosi and other White House officials saying they were only interested in a piecemeal approach.