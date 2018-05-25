The meeting, which took place 11 days before the inauguration, preceded a $1 million contract that Michael Cohen received from a firm tied to the Russian oligarch.

Eleven days before the presidential inauguration last year, a billionaire Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin visited Trump Tower in Manhattan to meet with Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, according to another person who attended the meeting and video footage.

In Cohen’s office on the 26th floor, he and the oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, discussed a mutual desire to strengthen Russia’s relations with the United States under President Donald Trump, according to Andrew Intrater, a U.S. businessman who attended the meeting and invests money for Vekselberg. The men also arranged to see one another during the inauguration festivities, the second of their three meetings, Intrater said.

Days after the inauguration, Intrater’s private-equity firm, Columbus Nova, awarded Cohen a $1 million consulting contract, a deal that has drawn the attention of federal authorities investigating Cohen, according to people briefed on the inquiry.

Intrater said in an interview that Vekselberg, his cousin and biggest client, had no role in Columbus Nova’s decision to hire Cohen as a consultant. When asked about the meeting at Trump Tower during the presidential transition, Intrater described it as a brief and impromptu discussion and said Vekselberg had not originally planned to attend.

“Obviously, if I’d known in January 2017 that I was about to hire this high-profile guy who’d wind up in this big mess, I wouldn’t have introduced him to my biggest client, and wouldn’t have hired him at all,” Intrater said. He agreed to be interviewed about his dealings with Cohen because, he said, he had done nothing wrong.

The disclosure sheds additional light on the intersection between Trump’s inner circle and Russians with ties to the Kremlin. The meeting came months after Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. met at Trump Tower during the campaign with a Kremlin-linked lawyer claiming to have damaging information on the candidate’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and a former campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, met with Russian intermediaries in Europe. During the campaign, Cohen himself was pursuing a deal to build a Trump high-rise in Moscow, which did not come to fruition.

Cohen’s meeting with Vekselberg happened during his final days as a Trump Organization employee, when his position in Trump’s orbit seemed uncertain. Although Cohen told some associates he expected a high-level White House job, that role never materialized, and he instead struck out on his own to drum up business from companies that wanted advice and access to the Trump administration, including AT&T and Novartis.

Cohen’s goal for the meeting — and whether it may have been related to his consulting business — remains unclear. His lawyers, and lawyers for Vekselberg, did not respond to requests for comment when told about video footage from C-Span showing Vekselberg and Intrater arriving at Trump Tower on Jan. 9, 2017. Intrater said the meeting included only a brief discussion about relations between the United States and Russia.

The meetings and Columbus Nova’s payments to Cohen have attracted scrutiny from Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, as well as federal prosecutors in Manhattan examining Cohen’s business activities and finances, the people said.

There is no indication that Vekselberg or Intrater is suspected of wrongdoing, and Intrater’s lawyer, Richard Owens, said, “Columbus Nova has cooperated with all requests for documents and information from federal authorities.”

The meetings were an opportunity for the three men to discuss shared interests during the presidential transition and early days of the administration, according to interviews and records reviewed by The Times.

Cohen, who promoted his connection to Trump, was seeking moneymaking opportunities. Vekselberg, who has long-standing business and philanthropic ties to the United States and controls a global conglomerate, was interested in Trump’s Russia-friendly stance. And Intrater, looking for new investors, was drawn to Cohen’s Rolodex of rich donors — he is a deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee — and the lure of new deals to invest in, prompting Columbus Nova to hire him as a consultant.

By all accounts, it did not work out as planned for any of the men. Cohen is under investigation; the Trump administration hit Vekselberg with sanctions last month, making him one of seven Kremlin-linked oligarchs to be punished as part of a response to meddling and other aggressions; and Columbus Nova parted ways with Cohen after no new deals or investors materialized, despite paying him $580,000 of the $1 million contract.

It is unclear whether anyone else at Trump’s company or on his transition team was aware of the meeting. Trump was in the building that day, and his office was doors down from Cohen’s, though Intrater said they did not see the president-elect.