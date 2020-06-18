WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court on Thursday after being dealt a second major defeat this week, calling its decisions “shotgun blasts into the face” of conservatives and questioning whether the co-equal branch of government “doesn’t like me.”

His broadsides, in a pair of tweets, came shortly after the court rejected the Trump administrations’s attempt to dismantle the program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. Earlier this week, it ruled that a landmark federal civil rights law from the 1960s protects gay and transgender workers — a proposition the administration had argued against.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Trump said in one tweet. “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

In the second tweet, Trump asked: “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

Trump has successfully placed two justices on the court during his tenure, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, securing a conservative majority on most issues. It is among the achievements he frequently touts when making the case for reelection.

On the two decisions in question this week, at one of the conservative justices has sided with the courts four liberals.

Both Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. did so in Monday’s ruling that said Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination “because of sex,” includes gay and transgender employees. That opinion was written by Gorsuch.

Roberts, an appointee of George W. Bush, wrote Thursday’s ruling, which provided a reprieve for nearly 650,000 participants — known as “Dreamers” — in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, announced by President Barack Obama in 2012 to protect qualified young immigrants from deportation.

The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes contributed to this report.