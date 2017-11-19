WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he thinks Sen. Jeff Flake won’t support the Republican tax overhaul in Congress, issuing an insulting tweet against the Arizona Republican two days after Flake criticized the president.

Flake was caught on an open microphone Friday saying the GOP is “toast” if the party follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. It was not a surprising sentiment given Flake’s previous criticism of Trump.

In a Sunday night tweet, Trump fired back: “Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is ‘toast.'”

Flake announced last month he’s not seeking re-election.