WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the Baltic countries have arrived at the White House for talks with President Donald Trump.

Trump’s meeting Tuesday with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania comes a day after the White House dangled the prospect of extending a similar welcome to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The Baltic states are seen as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

Britain recently blamed Russia for the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil. Trump joined Britain in expelling scores of Russian diplomats in response.

The leaders are expected to discuss security, business, trade and energy issues during a visit that also highlights 100 years of Baltic independence.

Trump and the three presidents are scheduled to answer journalists’ questions at a news conference after the talks.