President Donald Trump is heading to Dallas on Thursday for a conversation about race relations and policing amid great anticipation and uncertainty about what measures the White House might support in response to the protests that have gripped the nation in recent weeks.

Trump is scheduled to appear at an afternoon roundtable with “faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners to discuss solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities,” according to a White House statement.

The event is being held at a conservative evangelical megachurch with a predominantly white congregation. The city’s mayor and three of the area’s leading law enforcement officials — all of whom are black — reportedly were either not invited or plan not to attend.

In the wake of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, Democrats have unveiled sweeping police reform legislation, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican member of the Senate, is spearheading efforts in his chamber to offer a response.

As Washington awaits word of what steps Trump might embrace, he has taken several actions in the past 24 hours that appear aimed more at his political base than the multiracial nation he governs.

That includes publicly rejecting the idea of renaming military bases whose names honor Confederate military figures — an idea that had been under consideration at the Pentagon — and threatening a federal response to “ugly Anarchists” protesting in Seattle.

Aides insist that Trump has been laboring for days on a response to Floyd’s death, suggesting that he could forward legislative proposals or act on his own. Hours before his departure for Dallas, it remained unclear what, if anything, would be unveiled at his event.

“I’m told that now we’re at the point of approaching various stakeholders, ensuring that this is the right way forward, making sure that we hear the voices of all those,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News.

She said Trump is interested in “policy prescriptions that protect law enforcement and make sure they’re able to do their job and protect our communities, but also has the appropriate amount of reform to take into account and to address what we saw in that horrendous, horrendous video of the death of George Floyd.”

Recent polls have showed a dip in Trump’s job approval rating. A Gallup survey released Wednesday found a drop to 39% amid the protests — and that he is trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

An ad released Wednesday by Trump’s campaign emphasizes his self-proclaimed credentials as a law-and-order president while seeking to cast Biden as overly supportive of those who have protested Floyd’s death in policy custody.

“Antifa destroys our communities. Rioting. Looting. Yet Joe Biden kneels down,” the narrator says, as footage of Biden kneeling at a church in Wilmington, Del., is superimposed over images of violent protests.

Biden, who is scheduled to hold an event Thursday in Philadelphia related to recovery from the coronavirus crisis, issued a statement ahead of Trump’s trip to Dallas questioning the president’s motives.

“For weeks we’ve seen President Trump run away from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism and police brutality,” the former vice president said. “Instead, he has further divided our country. Today’s trip to Texas won’t change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photo ops than offering a healing voice as our nation mourns.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and District Attorney John Creuzot — all of whom are black — were not invited to Trump’s afternoon roundtable.

Mayor Eric Johnson, who also is black, was invited, “but he had to politely decline because of prior obligations,” an aide told the publication.

According to the White House, the event is taking place at the Dallas campus of Gateway Church, which is led by senior pastor Robert Morris. Morris is a member of Trump’s evangelical advisory board, a group of spiritual counselors formed during the 2016 campaign.

After the roundtable, Trump is scheduled to attend a high-dollar fundraiser at a private residence in the city before returning to Washington at night.