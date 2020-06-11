President Donald Trump heralded the use of tear gas and other force to disperse Minneapolis protesters, calling it a “beautiful scene” and describing the National Guard’s actions “like a knife cutting butter.”

“I’ll never forget. You saw the scene on that road … they were lined up. Man, they just walked straight. And yes, there was some tear gas and probably some other things,” Trump said in opening remarks at a roundtable on policing and race. “And the crowd dispersed and they went through. By the end of that evening, and it was a short evening, everything was fine.”

Trump’s event at a conservative, evangelical and predominantly white church in Dallas on Thursday afternoon came as the White House waffles over what new measures it might support in response to the protests against racial injustice that have gripped the nation since the killing of George Floyd.

Trump did not mention Floyd by name in his remarks, but suggested the work of confronting bigotry and prejudice will “go quickly and it’ll go very easily.”

“But we’ll make no progress and heal, no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots,” the president said.

Minnesota’s governor activated its National Guard after three nights of protests and violent riots on May 28. Trump offered to send the state U.S. military troops. The president has largely condemned the protests, some of which turned into looting and vandalism after dark. Protesters gathered outside the White House were cleared by National Guard by force to allow Trump to pass through, but the administration denied the use of tear gas despite evidence showing chemical irritants were used.

In response to the national reckoning over police brutality and America’s systemic racism, Democrats unveiled sweeping police reform legislation, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican member of the Senate, is spearheading proposals in his chamber.

Trump offered some broad outlines of the steps he might embrace to answer the national demand for action. He told the roundtable participants he was working on an executive order to “encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current professional standards for the use of force, including tactics for de-escalation.”

He defended police officers and slammed calls to “defund” them, claiming people want to get rid of law enforcement, though most advocates use the term to mean the reallocation of police budgets to social services like housing and education. Trump

“We have to respect our police. We have to take care of our police. They’re protecting us. And if they’re allowed to do their job, they’ll do a great job,” Trump said. “And you always have a bad apple. No matter where you go, you have bad apples and there not too many of them.”

Trump’s more concrete actions in the past 24 hours appear aimed at his political base rather than the multiracial nation he governs.

That includes publicly rejecting the idea of renaming military bases whose names honor Confederate military figures – an idea that had been under consideration at the Pentagon – and threatening a federal response to “ugly Anarchists” protesting in Seattle.

Aides insist that Trump has been laboring for days on a response to Floyd’s death, suggesting that he could forward legislative proposals or act on his own. Hours before his departure for Dallas, it remained unclear what, if anything, would be unveiled at his event.

“I’m told that now we’re at the point of approaching various stakeholders, ensuring that this is the right way forward, making sure that we hear the voices of all those,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News.

She said Trump is interested in “policy prescriptions that protect law enforcement and make sure they’re able to do their job and protect our communities, but also has the appropriate amount of reform to take into account and to address what we saw in that horrendous, horrendous video of the death of George Floyd.”

The roundtable included administration officials as well as local black supporters. But, according to the Dallas Morning News, Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown and District Attorney John Creuzot – all of whom are black – were not invited to Trump’s afternoon roundtable.

Mayor Eric Johnson, a Democrat, who also is black, was invited, “but he had to politely decline because of prior obligations,” an aide told the publication.

Trump’s campaign released an ad Wednesday focused on his self-proclaimed credentials as a law-and-order president while seeking to cast Biden as overly supportive of those who have protested Floyd’s death.

“Antifa destroys our communities. Rioting. Looting. Yet Joe Biden kneels down,” the narrator says, as footage of Biden kneeling at a church in Wilmington, Del., is superimposed over images of violent protests.

Biden, who held an event Thursday in Philadelphia related to recovering economically from the coronavirus crisis, issued a statement ahead of Trump’s trip to Dallas questioning the president’s motives.

“For weeks we’ve seen President Trump run away from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism and police brutality,” the former vice president said. “Instead, he has further divided our country. Today’s trip to Texas won’t change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photo ops than offering a healing voice as our nation mourns.”

At the event, Biden criticized Trump for planning a campaign rally next week in Tulsa, Okla., the site of a race massacre in 1921, one of the worst episodes of racial violence in American history. Trump’s rally is set to take place on Juneteenth, a holiday marked by June 19, 1865, when Maj. General Gordon Granger in Texas read an order freeing all slaves.

“He’s going down to Texas on Juneteenth right?” Biden said, although Trump is going to Tulsa. “The first major massacre, literally speaking, of the Black Wall Street, years ago. And he’s gonna have a rally, gonna have a rally. And he doesn’t wear a mask…I mean come on.”

Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said Biden “completely botched his lines” and “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

“As the party of Lincoln, Republicans are rightly proud of what Juneteenth represents and of President Trump’s excellent record of achievement for Black Americans,” she said.

After the roundtable, Trump is scheduled to attend a high-dollar fundraiser at a private residence in the city before heading to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.