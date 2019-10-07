WASHINGTON — In the latest assessment of his own abilities, President Donald Trump on Monday warned Turkey that there would be devastating economic consequences if the Turkish government takes any steps “that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits.”

Trump made the statement in a tweet defending his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria’s border with Turkey.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!),” Trump tweeted. “They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families.”

The tweet is not the first time that Trump has talked up his own capabilities.

In tweets last year, the president pronounced himself a “very stable genius.” He also declared: “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

This summer, Trump looked skyward and said, “I am the chosen one” to fix U.S. trade relations with China.

Trump also said last month that he deserves a Nobel Prize “for a lot of things” but claimed that the committee that makes the decision does so unfairly.