WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump granted clemency to a slew of high-profile individuals Tuesday, including Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor who was convicted on corruption charges in 2011 related to trying to sell then-President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat, and Bernie Kerik, the former New York police commissioner jailed on eight felony charges, including tax fraud.

Trump granted clemency to Michael Milken, who was charged with insider trading in the 1980s.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House announced a pardon for Edward DeBartolo, the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team who pleaded guilty two decades ago for failing to report a felony.

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he had commuted the sentence of Blagojevich, noting that he’d seen Blagojevich’s wife advocate for him on television and that the Democrat had appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

“He’ll be able to go back to his family after serving eight years in jail, which was a powerful and ridiculous sentence in my opinion,” Trump said.

Blagojevich, 62, has been serving a 14-year sentence and is scheduled to be released from prison in May 2024.

Trump had raised the prospect of interceding on Blagojevich’s behalf on multiple occasions since 2018, telling reporters traveling with him on Air Force One last summer that he believed the former governor “was treated unbelievably unfairly.”

Several prominent Democrats have also lobbied for a shortened sentence, arguing that Blagojevich’s punishment was too severe. The five Republicans in Illinois’ congressional delegation, however, had urged Trump not to commute the former governor’s sentence, citing the importance of taking “a strong stand against pay-to-play politics.”

Blagojevich was a contestant on Trump’s NBC reality show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010, after he was indicted but before his convictions. Trump praised Blagojevich at the time for having “a lot of guts” to appear on the program.

Blagojevich was caught on FBI wiretaps talking about trying to sell Obama’s vacated Senate seat, saying that it was a “valuable thing” and that “you don’t just give it away for nothing.” But Trump told reporters that he believed Blagojevich had sufficiently served his time for an offense the president did not view as particularly pernicious.

“He’s been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens — over a phone call which he shouldn’t have said what he said, but it was braggadocio, you would say,” Trump told reporters last year. “I would think that there have been many politicians — I’m not one of them, by the way — that have said a lot worse over the telephone.”

Last year, Illinois Republican Congressmen Darin LaHood, John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost urged Trump not to commute Blagojevich’s sentence.

“It’s important that we take a strong stand against pay-to-play politics, especially in Illinois, where four of our last eight governors have gone to federal prison for public corruption,” the lawmakers wrote. “Commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, who has a clear and documented record of egregious corruption, sets a dangerous precedent and goes against the trust voters place in elected officials.”

Trump continued to flirt with the idea, however. At fundraiser last year at his Chicago hotel, he polled the room on whether he should do it, taking some donors by surprise.

Trump also pardoned Kerik, a regular guest at Mar-a-Lago and frequent pundit on Fox News — making an appearance as recently as Monday night. The former New York police commissioner was sentenced to four years in federal prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to charges of tax fraud and lying to White House officials.

“There are no words to express my appreciation and gratitude to President Donald Trump,” Kerik said in a statement. “With the exception of the birth of my children, today is one of the greatest days in my life — being made a full and whole American citizen again.”

Trump was personally lobbied on Kerik by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and CEO of Newsmax Media Christopher Ruddy, among others, according to a senior administration official.

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., who signed a letter supporting the Kerik pardon, said the president “has had a lot of respect for Bernie over the years.”

Geraldo Rivera also signed the letter and was instrumental in the pardon, King said.

Trump acknowledged that in deciding whom to pardon, “a lot of times I really rely on the people that know them.”

The 11 clemencies announced Tuesday mark the largest number Trump has granted at a time, but they barely make a dent in the record-setting backlog of nearly 13,000 people currently waiting for responses to their requests.

Most of the people who have received clemency under Trump were well-connected offenders who had a line into the White House or currency with his political base.

The head of the pardon office in the Department of Justice during the first two years of the Trump administration told The Washington Post that he quit last year because the White House had sidelined his office in favor of taking its cues from celebrities, political allies and Fox News.

The list of supporters for individual pardons was a who’s-who of the president’s elite orbit. For instance, Nelson Peltz, the billionaire who threw Trump a fundraiser Saturday night, backed pardoning Milken, along with Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Fox host Maria Bartiromo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a range of Trump’s New York friends and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

Milken rose to prominence for his role in developing high-interest-bearing securities markets, known as junk bonds, before pleading guilty in 1990 to six felony counts, including securities fraud, mail fraud and aiding in the filing of a false tax return.

DeBartolo pleaded guilty to not reporting a bribe, testifying in a gambling fraud and corruption case against former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, a Democrat, in 1998 that the governor extorted him for $400,000 in exchange for approval of a riverboat casino license. DeBartolo paid the money, and the state licensing board unanimously approved his project.

DeBartolo, a billionaire, had to pay $1 million in fines, was placed on two year’s probation and handed the NFL team over to his sister.

The decision regarding DeBartolo was announced publicly Tuesday by deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, who was flanked by several former NFL players outside the White House.

“I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” said one of them, former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, calling it a “great day.”

DeBartolo, who spread his campaign donations between Democrats and Republicans for decades, has in the last two years given the maximum contribution just three candidates, all Republicans, according to OpenSecrets donor database.

There’s no indication that DeBartolo donated to Trump’s presidential campaign, but in 2016 he co-hosted a pre-Inauguration Day party that honored several individuals close to Trump, including former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault.

DeBartolo, Kerik and Milken were all denied pardons under President Barack Obama, Justice Department records show.

Obama granted an unprecedented number of commutations, about 1,700, under a sweeping initiative that prioritized nonviolent drug offenders. Nearly all of those selected had been sentenced under the mandatory-minimum penalties deployed during the “war on drugs” that critics say disproportionately punished minority communities.

Nearly all of the people who received commutations from Obama were men, and nearly 80% were African American or Hispanic, according to a report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The program ended when Trump took office. He has granted clemency to one African American man so far: the late boxer, Jack Johnson, who died in 1946.

Most presidents in recent decades have faced accusations at one time or another that they exploited pardon power. President Bill Clinton issued pardons in the final hours of his presidency to his half-brother, a Whitewater business partner, his former housing secretary and a fugitive commodities trader married to a major Democratic donor.

Under Trump, however, politically motivated grants have become the rule, not the exception.

Trump first publicly mused about commuting Blagojevich’s sentence in 2018, when he exercised his clemency powers in a string of cases and speculated about others he might pardon. Others mentioned at the time included Martha Stewart, the television personality and lifestyle mogul who was convicted in 2004 of obstructing justice and lying to investigators about a well-timed stock sale.

Trump has routinely downplayed and mischaracterized the case against Blagojevich, whose trial included not only the wiretap but also numerous witnesses testifying that he had solicited campaign cash in exchange for official acts.

In comments last year, Trump also falsely blamed Blagojevich’s treatment on “the Comey gang and all these sleazebags,” a reference to James Comey, the FBI director Trump fired amid the mounting investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Comey was in the private sector at the time of Blagojevich’s prosecution and conviction in December 2011.

Blagojevich has failed to persuade the Supreme Court to review his conviction and sentence.

In a statement after Trump first raised the possibility of a commutation in 2018, Len Goodman, an attorney for Blagojevich, said he was grateful that Trump understood the “unfairness” of his client’s case. “It’s time for Rod Blagojevich to come home to his wife and daughters,” Goodman said.

Blagojevich’s wife has also sought to make the case for clemency during appearances on Fox News.

Democrats who have urged Trump to commute Blagojevich’s sentence include civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his son former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, has also said that he supports the move.

The Washington Post’s John Wagner and Ashley Parker contributed to this report.