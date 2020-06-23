President Donald Trump’s family is seeking a temporary restraining order to try to block publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, Mary L. Trump.

Mary Trump is the daughter of the president’s late brother, Fred Trump Jr.; her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is scheduled to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28.

A person familiar with the matter said a request for a temporary restraining order was filed on Tuesday by the president’s younger brother, Robert S. Trump, in Queens County Surrogate’s Court, where the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump Sr., was settled.

The filing is against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster, and it seeks to stop publication on the grounds that Mary Trump is violating a nondisclosure agreement related to the settlement of the estate.

Officials at the Trump Organization declined to comment on the legal efforts to stop the book, which is described by the publisher on its website as a “revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him.”

Mary Trump, the website says, will show the “dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric.”

In the book, Mary Trump, 55, is expected to say she was a chief source for The New York Times’ coverage of the president’s finances, and that she provided the newspaper with confidential tax documents.

Robert Trump said in a statement that he was “deeply disappointed” in his niece’s decision.

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents,” he said. “I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace.”

Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., a lawyer for Mary Trump, said in a statement that the president and his family were trying “to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance.”

“They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth,” he said. “The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment.”

In an interview with Axios last week, Donald Trump said of his niece, “She’s not allowed to write a book.”

“You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with — but when we settled,” he said, she “signed a nondisclosure.”

The Trump family appears to be trying to block publication of the book before it is printed and shipped to stores and warehouses. When the Justice Department went to court to stop publication of a tell-all account of his time in the White House by the former national security adviser John Bolton, the book had already shipped and was set to go on sale a few days later.