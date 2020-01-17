WASHINGTON — With his Senate trial to carry on in earnest next week, President Donald Trump has added some high-profile lawyers to his legal team, including Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, and former independent counsels Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray.

Word of the new firepower came as House impeachment managers and Trump’s attorneys scrambled to produce legal briefs ahead of the Senate’s return Tuesday after the holiday weekend.

The Senate trial opened Thursday amid a swirl of new allegations about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, including an assertion from Lev Parnas — a former associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — that Trump knew of Parnas’ role in the effort to dig up dirt in Ukraine that could benefit the president politically.

The impeachment charges center on the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

On Dec. 18, the House passed two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The trial began Thursday after seven House managers, led by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrived in the Senate to formally present the charges.

Trump’s team is being led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone. It will also include Jay Sekulow, a personal lawyer to the president, and Pam Bondi, a former Florida state attorney general.

Advertising

The new members of Trump’s legal team have collectively made at least 365 weekday appearances on Fox News since January 2019, according to Media Matters for America, a liberal group that closely monitors the media.

A report by the group Friday afternoon tallied at least 125 Fox News appearances by Starr during the period, at least 110 appearances by Dershowitz, at least 60 appearances by Bondi and at least 70 appearances by former independent counsel Ray.

Starr was once characterized as a “freak” by Trump, according to a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd, which she resurrected on Friday.

“Remember that time in 1999 when Trump told me: ‘Starr’s a freak. I bet he’s got something in his closet,’ ” Dowd said in a tweet that included a link to her two-decade old column.

The column captured Trump offering his take on a range of people, including Starr, the independent counsel whose report detailing President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky led to his impeachment by the House.

Footage also resurfaced Friday of Trump leveling similar criticism of Starr during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

Advertising

Dershowitz confirmed his involvement on Trump’s legal team to The Washington Post, saying he would present arguments at the Senate trial that obstruction of Congress and abuse of power do not reach the constitutional standard to impeach a president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Trump wanted Dershowitz and Bondi as part of the team because he believes they are talented on TV and convincing, a White House official familiar with the selections say. Starr, he believes, gives him credence because of his role in the Clinton impeachment.

“Obstruction of Congress and abuse of power are not included among them,” Dershowitz said of high crimes and misdemeanors.

He said he was participating “to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent.”

Dershowitz said the president asked him to make the case and that he had coordinated with Trump’s legal team.

“The president asked me to present my independent constitutional arguments in my books and my articles to the Senate. My argument is going to be directed at the constitutional criteria and why they haven’t been met in this place.”

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, after a brief pro-forma session of the Senate, a few dozen administrative staff members assembled on the chamber floor, hauling with them tables and chairs and large-screen TVs mounted onto stands.

To be ready for the trial, they have to reassemble portions of the chamber to fit the House managers and the president’s legal defense team. For a chamber that only recently allowed senators to use smartphones and computer tablets — and still forbids the press and the public from using any electronics in the galleries above — the transformation is quite a change.

Workers hauled in six tables with a special curved design (three on each side) so that they would fit the arc of the chamber floor. They also opened up a hatch in the Senate floor in order to run new wiring to the tables so that the two legal teams can use computers and for the video monitors.

The House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers are expected to be working around the clock over the long holiday weekend to prepare legal briefs central to the trial.

A trial brief from House managers is due Saturday at 5 p.m. Trump’s team is due to present a brief by noon on Monday. If House managers want to file a rebuttal brief, that is due by noon on Tuesday.

The impeachment trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday afternoon with debate over a resolution that will dictate the rules of the proceedings. Among the issues to be decided: how long each side will be given to present its case and how long senators will be given to present questions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to try to force a vote on calling witnesses, but Republicans appear united in delaying decisions on that front until after the early stages of the trial unfold.

Opening statements from both sides are expected later in the week.

— — —

The Washington Post’s Paul Kane contributed to this story.