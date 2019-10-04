WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump denied again Friday that there was any quid pro quo attached to his pressure on Ukraine to investigate his political enemies, but text messages and testimony collected by congressional investigators indicated that his own representatives saw it differently.

Envoys representing Trump sought to leverage the power of his office to prod Ukraine into opening investigations that would damage his Democratic opponents at home. They made clear to Ukrainian officials that the White House invitation their newly inaugurated president coveted depended on his commitment to the investigations.

And the senior American diplomat posted in Ukraine suspected it went even further than a trade of an Oval Office visit, telling colleagues that it appeared to him that unfreezing $391 million in American aid that Trump had blocked was contingent on the former Soviet republic following through on the politically charged investigations sought by the president and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

The text messages, provided to three Democratic-led House committees by the former special envoy for Ukraine, Kurt D. Volker, may shape the impeachment inquiry now threatening the future of Trump’s presidency. They provided new pieces of a timeline of events in recent months and a road map for further investigation by House Democrats.

The portrait that emerged from the texts and Volker’s own testimony depicted a team scrambling to satisfy a deeply suspicious president and his relentless personal lawyer, Giuliani, who saw the United States’ relationship with Ukraine as predicated on its willingness to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

Among other things, the messages demonstrated that the president’s team made clear to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine’s president, even before the now-famous July 25 call with Trump, that he would have to agree to the investigations to confirm a visit to the White House that had been promised and then held up for two months.

“Heard from White House — assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / ‘get to the bottom of what happened’ in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington,” Volker wrote to Andrey Yermak, a top Ukrainian presidential adviser at 8:36 a.m. the morning of the phone call.

Twenty-seven minutes later, Trump picked up the line and during a half-hour conversation pressed Zelenskiy to “do us a favor” and investigate supposed Ukrainian efforts to help Democrats in the 2016 election, pursuing a conspiracy theory that even the president’s own homeland security adviser had told him was “completely debunked.” The president also pressed Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Zelenskiy assured the president he would follow up, according to a reconstructed transcript released by the White House. The text messages indicated that the Ukrainians were then given possible dates for the White House visit Zelenskiy had been so zealously seeking.

“Phone call went well,” Yermak wrote Volker afterward. “President Trump proposed to choose any convenient dates. President Zelenskiy chose 20,21,22 September for the White House Visit. Thank you again for your help!”

The text messages underscored the danger to Trump as the House Democratic impeachment inquiry gains steam. So far, the House committees have interviewed just a single witness, Volker, and already uncovered information damaging to the president’s case. But the Democratic chairmen of the committees said in a letter that the texts were “only a subset of the full body of materials” that Volker turned over and that others would be released in time.

Trump has asserted he did nothing wrong and was only trying to uncover wrongdoing by Democrats. Undaunted, he doubled down Thursday, publicly calling on Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and adding a call to China to do the same.

“If we feel there’s corruption, like I feel there was in the 2016 campaign — there was tremendous corruption against me — if we feel there’s corruption, we have a right to go to a foreign country,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday. “I don’t care about Biden’s campaign,” he added, “but I do care about corruption.”

Republican lawmakers said that Volker’s testimony, taken behind closed doors Thursday by House investigators, did not support the sinister interpretation of Trump’s actions advanced by Democrats like Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The facts we learned today undercut the salacious narrative that Adam Schiff is using to sell his impeachment ambitions,” Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Devin Nunes of California, the ranking Republican members on two of the committees, wrote in a letter. “We hope the American people get to read the transcript of today’s testimony and see the truth.”

Volker, a former ambassador to NATO who served unpaid and part-time as Ukraine special envoy, abruptly resigned last week after revelations of Trump’s pressure campaign. He also plans to resign as executive director of the McCain Institute for International Leadership, a Washington-based research group affiliated with Arizona State University, but a scheduled Friday announcement never came.

The institute leadership has privately expressed discontent with his twin roles and a person familiar with Volker’s views said he wanted to avoid being a distraction for the institute. For Volker, it has been a week of transitions. He is also scheduled to get married Saturday in Washington.

Volker was not a hostile witness who went into the testimony intending to make accusations against the president. Instead, he told investigators that he was devoted to helping Ukraine resolve its grinding 5-year-old conflict with Russian-armed separatists and tried to counter the president’s disdain for Ukraine but was never fully kept in the loop.

Volker sought in his testimony to distance himself from the pressure campaign by the president and Giuliani, noting that he was not on the July 25 call nor told that Trump had raised Biden on it. “At no time was I aware of or took part in an effort to urge Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden,” he told investigators, according to a copy of his opening statement.

Likewise, he said that while he learned about the president’s decision to freeze security assistance to Ukraine, he considered it part of Trump’s general antipathy for foreign aid, not a tool to force the country to investigate Democrats. “I did not perceive these issues to be linked in any way,” Volker said.

But Volker testified that he “became concerned that a negative narrative about Ukraine” was tainting Trump’s view of the country and impeding efforts to bolster the country against Russian aggression,

“I therefore faced a choice: do nothing, and allow this situation to fester, or try to fix it,” he told congressional investigators. “I tried to fix it.”

Trump signaled during an Oval Office meeting on May 23 that Giuliani was central in shaping his view that Ukrainians were “terrible people” who “tried to take me down” in 2016, according to people familiar with the session. Volker told investigators that Trump referred specifically to conversations with Giuliani, leading him to the conclusion that the former New York mayor was feeding the president’s “deeply rooted negative view on Ukraine.”

Some of those who attended the Oval Office meeting were left with the impression that Trump wanted them to coordinate their efforts with Giuliani. In the following weeks, Volker and Gordon Sondland, a Trump campaign donor serving as ambassador to the European Union, did just that, according to the text messages.

The new Ukrainian government sought Volker’s help in managing Giuliani. In July, Yermak asked Volker to connect him with Giuliani. Volker met with Giuliani for breakfast on July 19 and sought to dispel the former New York mayor’s theory about corruption involving Biden.

Volker said he told Giuliani that “it is not credible to me that former Vice President Biden would have been influenced in any way by financial or personal motives in carrying out his duties as vice president.” While Ukrainians may have acted out of corrupt motives, he said, he did not believe Biden had.

Ukraine’s newly installed reform government was wary of being dragged into American domestic politics. “President Zelenskyy is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics,” William B. Taylor, the American ambassador to Ukraine, wrote in a text message a couple days later.

Giuliani talked with Yermak the next day and then pushed for a phone call between the two presidents. Trump had just ordered aides to hold up the $391 million in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine, with no explanation to the agencies involved. Then he got on the phone with Zelenskiy to ask for “a favor.”

A week after the call, on Aug. 2, Giuliani met in Madrid with Yermak and then said the Ukrainian president should issue a statement committing to fighting corruption. A week later, Volker talked with Yermak and then reached out to Giuliani.

“Had a good chat with Yermak last night,” Volker wrote. “He was pleased with your phone call. Mentioned Z making a statement. Can we all get on the phone to make sure I advise Z correctly as to what he should be saying? Want to make sure we get this done right.”

Later the same day, Sondland reported that the president was ready to schedule the White House visit that Zelenskiy had been seeking.

Volker asked Sondland how he swayed the White House. “Not sure i did,” Sondland replied. “I think potus really wants the deliverable,” he added, using the acronym for president of the United States.

Sondland then raised the proposed statement by Zelenskiy. “To avoid misunderstandings, might be helpful to ask Andrey for a draft statement (embargoed) so that we can see exactly what they propose to cover,” he wrote.

“Agree!” Volker replied.

The next day, Yermak pressed for a date for the White House visit, clearly seeing it as linked to the statement. “I think it’s possible to make this declaration and mention all these things. Which we discussed yesterday,” he wrote. “But it will be logic to do after we receive a confirmation of date.”

In other words, the Ukrainians would issue their statement committing to the investigations Trump wanted only after the White House visit was scheduled. “Once we have a date, will call for a press briefing, announcing upcoming visit and outlining vision for the reboot of US-UKRAINE relationship, including among other things Burisma and election meddling in investigations,” Yermak wrote.

Yermak’s first draft of the statement was a generic commitment to fight corruption and did not mention Burisma, the company that Hunter Biden served for $50,000 a month, or the 2016 election. Giuliani “said that in his view, the statement should include specific reference to ‘Burisma’ and ‘2016,’ ” Volker told the House investigators, otherwise there was no point.

“There was no mention of Vice President Biden in these conversations,” Volker added, but the Ukrainians clearly understood that Giuliani’s interest in Burisma was aimed at finding damaging information about the former vice president, who led Obama administration dealings with Ukraine while in office.

Hoping to satisfy Giuliani, Volker drafted more specific language and sent it to Yermak: “We intend to initiate and complete a transparent and unbiased investigation of all available facts and episodes, including those involving Burisma and the 2016 U.S. elections, which in turn will prevent the recurrence of this problem in the future.”

But Yermak objected to specifically citing Burisma or 2016 in the statement. “I agreed,” Volker testified, “and further said that I believe it is essential that Ukraine do nothing that could be seen as interfering in 2020 elections.”

The statement was shelved. Then on Aug. 28, Politico reported the Ukrainian aid freeze. Taylor, the diplomat in Kyiv, saw a connection. “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” he asked Sondland in a text message on Sept. 1.

“Call me,” Sondland replied.

Taylor clearly was not convinced. A week later, he expressed fear that the Ukrainians would go ahead with the statement Giuliani wanted and Trump would still not release the aid.

“The nightmare is they give the interview and don’t get the security assistance,” he wrote. “The Russians love it. (And I quit.)”

The next day, Taylor again made clear that he believed the aid freeze and the investigations were linked. “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” he wrote Sondland.

“Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions,” Sondland replied. “The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelenskiy promised during his campaign.”

If Taylor still had concerns, Sondland added, he should give the secretary of State, Mike Pompeo “a call to discuss them directly.”

Trump eventually restored the aid under bipartisan pressure from Congress and met with Zelenskiy in New York. But the Ukrainian president has not yet made it to the White House.