By taking on the issue of his fitness for office so directly, the president ensures that the discussion of his capacity will only intensify.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out at critics Saturday in defense of his mental fitness for office, calling himself a “very stable genius” in a tweetstorm of boasts.

First on Twitter and then at a news conference with Republican leaders at Camp David, Trump defended himself against a new book that cites purported fears from former and current aides that he was unprepared for the presidency, incapable of processing information and uninterested in making difficult decisions.

Citing successes in business and on television, and his victory in presidential politics on “my first try,” Trump tweeted that his record “would qualify as not smart, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!”

He insisted that his opponents and the news media were attacking his capacity because they had failed to prove his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” he wrote on Twitter even as a special counsel continues to investigate the Russia matter.

Reagan, who some believed suffered from mental deterioration in the latter years of his two terms, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease after leaving office.

The news conference took place at the presidential retreat in Maryland, where Trump and GOP leaders were formulating their 2018 agenda. The president denounced the book’s author, New York media writer Michael Wolff, and a high-profile source of his, former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon. Trump, whose personal lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter in an effort to stop publication of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” also called for tougher libel laws.

“It’s a disgrace that he can do something like this,” said Trump, who has previously threatened to silence news organizations over critical coverage. “Libel laws are very weak in this country. If they were stronger, hopefully, you would not have something like that happen.”

Asked why he felt compelled to defend himself over Wolff’s book, Trump said: “Only because I went to the best colleges, or college.” Trump, who spent two years at Fordham University before graduating from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, called himself a “very excellent student” who “came out and made billions of dollars as one of the top businesspeople and went to television and had many years of tremendous success.”

He said Wolff had not interviewed him, other than for a magazine story a “long time ago.” But Wolff told NPR on Friday that he spent about three hours with Trump during the campaign and his presidency.

With his approval ratings at historic lows after nearly one year in office, Trump has gone from battling Democrats and foreign leaders to fending off doubts from his closest advisers and even, reportedly, family members.

Wolff, on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday, said that “100 percent” of Trump’s team, including daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both White House advisers, doubted the president’s competency and grew more alarmed by his temperament during the first months of his presidency.

Uncharted territory

The president’s engagement on the issue is likely to fuel the long-simmering argument about the president’s state of mind that has roiled the political and psychiatric worlds and thrust the country into uncharted territory. Democrats in Congress have introduced legislation to force the president to submit to psychological evaluation. Mental-health professionals have signed a petition calling for his removal from office. Others call armchair diagnoses a dangerous precedent or even a cover for partisan attacks.

In the past week, the new Wolff book resurfaced previously reported concerns among the president’s own advisers about his fitness for office, the question of his mental state came up at two White House briefings and the secretary of state was asked if Trump was mentally fit. After the president boasted that his “nuclear button” was bigger than Kim Jong Un’s in North Korea, Richard W. Painter, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, described the claim as proof that Trump is “psychologically unfit” and should have his powers transferred to Vice President Mike Pence under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment.

Trump’s self-absorption, impulsiveness, lack of empathy, obsessive focus on slights, tenuous grasp of facts and penchant for sometimes far-fetched conspiracy theories have generated endless Op-Ed columns, magazine articles, books, professional panel discussions and cable television speculation.

“The level of concern by the public is now enormous,” said Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine and editor of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” a book released last fall.

As Politico reported, Lee was invited to Capitol Hill last month to meet with about a dozen members of Congress to discuss the matter. However, all but one of the lawmakers she briefed are Democrats. While some Republicans have raised concerns, they do so mostly in private.

Sour grapes?

Few questions irritate White House aides more than inquiries about the president’s mental well-being, and they argue that Trump’s opponents are trying to use those questions to achieve what they could not at the ballot box. “This shouldn’t be dignified with a response,” said Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor.

Thomas J. Barrack, a friend of Trump’s, was quoted in Wolff’s book as telling a friend that the president was “not only crazy but stupid.” In interviews, Barrack denied that and insisted that many people miss Trump’s actual brilliance.

“POTUS has learned over time that Socratic testing and a lack of predictability is a worthy weapon in both negotiations and in keeping his team well honed, unentitled and on alert,” he said, using the initials for president of the United States.

In conversations with friends, Kushner has said Trump is “crazy but he’s a genius.”

The questions about Trump’s capacity have prompted a debate among mental-health professionals about the so-called Goldwater rule adopted by the American Psychiatric Association barring members from evaluating anyone they have not personally examined, a rule generated in response to questions raised about Sen. Barry Goldwater, the Republican presidential nominee in 1964. Goldwater successfully sued Fact magazine after it published a story in which psychiatrists declared him “severely paranoid” and “unfit” for the presidency.

Trump, 71, is due for his annual physical examination on Friday, but the White House would not say whether it would include mental-acuity tests.

“These amateurs shouldn’t be diagnosing at a distance, and they don’t know what they’re talking about,” said Allen Frances, a former psychiatry department chairman at Duke University School of Medicine who helped develop the profession’s diagnostic standards for mental disorders.

Frances, author of “Twilight of American Sanity: A Psychiatrist Analyzes the Age of Trump,” said the president’s bad behavior should not be blamed on mental illness. “He is definitely unstable,” Frances said. “He is definitely impulsive. He is world-class narcissistic not just for our day but for the ages. You can’t say enough about how incompetent and unqualified he is to be leader of the free world. But that does not make him mentally ill.”

Trump’s capacity has been discussed openly since the 2016 campaign. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, then a rival for the nomination, called him a “delusional narcissist.” Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another Republican candidate, said: “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.”

But fewer Republicans are willing to say it now that Trump is in office. Indeed, Graham in November chided the news media for trying “to label the guy some kind of kook not fit to be president,” even though he had said the exact same thing a year earlier.

One exception has been Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who said Trump had yet to “demonstrate the stability” required of a president.

For his part, Trump has accused his critics of being mentally impaired. He regularly describes adversaries with words like “crazy,” “psycho” and “nut job.”

But the discussion has reached a point where Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, who has been reported to have privately called Trump a “moron,” (which the State Department later denied), was asked to weigh in during an interview with CNN on Friday. “I’ve never questioned his mental fitness,” Tillerson said. “I have no reason to question his mental fitness.”

Democrats, however, say they do. Fifty-seven House Democrats have sponsored a bill to form an oversight commission on presidential capacity. The 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, permits a president’s powers to be transferred to the vice president when the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet or a body created by Congress conclude the president is incapable of performing his duties. Congress has never created such a body.

At Camp David, meanwhile, aides said Trump treated the Republican lawmakers to a screening of “The Greatest Showman,” a 2017 film starring Hugh Jackman that, according to IMDB, “tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.”