The administration’s decision to defend the VA nomination came just hours after the president suggested that Dr. Ronny Jackson should consider pulling out because of the “abuse” he was facing.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration rallied around Dr. Ronny Jackson’s nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) late Tuesday as the president’s former doctor was besieged by complaints that he improperly prescribed drugs, created a hostile workplace and became intoxicated on duty.

The administration’s decision to defend the VA nomination came just hours after President Donald Trump suggested at a news conference that Jackson should consider pulling out because of the “abuse” he was facing. By late afternoon, Trump huddled with Jackson, and White House aides vowed to fight the charges.

“I don’t want to put a man through a process like this,” Trump had said earlier when asked about Jackson’s nomination during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. “It’s too ugly, and it’s too disgusting.”

Trump added, “I said to Dr. Jackson, what do you need it for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians? … If I was him … I wouldn’t do it.”

Jackson’s worsening problems flared into public view late Monday when lawmakers nixed his confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The nomination was officially postponed by Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and Sen. Jon Tester, the ranking Montana Democrat.

Later Tuesday, Tester said in an NPR interview that the committee had heard complaints from more than 20 current and former military members that Jackson had improperly given drugs, had become intoxicated on professional trips and belittled staff members. “We were told stories where he was repeatedly drunk while on duty where his main job was to take care of the most powerful man in the world,” Tester said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Tester said concerns about the allegations were “bipartisan in nature,” including from Isakson.

An Isakson spokeswoman said the senator remained undecided about the nomination but continues to harbor serious concerns.

Hours after the president’s news conference, more allegations emerged about Jackson. A watchdog report requested in 2012 and reviewed by The Associated Press found that Jackson and a rival physician exhibited “unprofessional behaviors” as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit. The report by the Navy’s Medical Inspector General found a lack of trust in the leadership and low morale among staff members, who described the working environment as “being caught between parents going through a bitter divorce.”

“There is a severe and pervasive lack of trust in the leadership that has deteriorated to the point that staff walk on ‘eggshells,’ ” the assessment found.

The report includes no references to improper prescribing or the use of alcohol.

Jackson declined to comment on the accusations, and senior aides said he showed no willingness to drop out as he carried on with meetings with senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday afternoon. Privately, he dismissed some of the charges to senior aides, according to administration officials, and said he was being unfairly attacked.

“No, I’m looking forward to the hearing,” Jackson said. “I was looking forward to doing it tomorrow, so I’m looking forward to getting it rescheduled and answering all the questions.”

White House officials said they were aware of accusations that Jackson gave out medicine to aides or others, including reporters, without rigorous scrutiny. But several senior officials said the drugs were usually nonnarcotic drugs, like Ambien. They also said Jackson was never intoxicated or drinking while working in the White House near Trump.

In a private meeting with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on Capitol Hill, Jackson denied any wrongdoing, according to the senator. “He does deny that he’s done anything wrong in his service to the country and particularly his time at the White House as a physician in the medical unit,” Moran said.

Trump tapped Jackson last month after firing former Obama administration official David Shulkin following an ethics scandal and mounting rebellion within the agency. But Jackson has faced numerous questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers, as well as veterans groups, about whether he has the experience to manage the massive department of 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

Concerns about Jackson were bipartisan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., remained uncommitted to supporting the nominee, and a number of senior GOP aides on Capitol Hill estimated his chances of confirmation were slim.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, said Trump didn’t take the time to send over a fully vetted nominee. “It is sloppy, it is disrespectful to our veterans, and it is wrong,” Murray said.