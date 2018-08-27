BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho GOP group is taking criticism after displaying a cardboard cutout depicting President Donald Trump holding Hillary Clinton in a headlock at the Western Idaho fair.
The Idaho Statesman reports the cutout first appeared Friday night at the Ada County Republicans’ booth. By Saturday afternoon, it was no longer on display but still located at the GOP fair booth.
Anita Leatham, a precinct committeewoman who volunteered at the booth Sunday, said anyone wanted to take a photo with the cutout could do so outside of the booth.
Diana Lachiondo, a Democratic candidate for Ada County commissioner, posted a photo of the cutout on her Facebook page around 2 p.m. Saturday. She called the display “juvenile and pretty un-classy, not to mention that it seems to promote violence against women.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain
- Gunman kills two at Florida mall
- John McCain, maverick of the Senate and former POW, dies at 81 VIEW
- Analysis: Trump swore to uphold the law; he may be the greatest threat to it
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com