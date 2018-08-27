BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho GOP group is taking criticism after displaying a cardboard cutout depicting President Donald Trump holding Hillary Clinton in a headlock at the Western Idaho fair.

The Idaho Statesman reports the cutout first appeared Friday night at the Ada County Republicans’ booth. By Saturday afternoon, it was no longer on display but still located at the GOP fair booth.

Anita Leatham, a precinct committeewoman who volunteered at the booth Sunday, said anyone wanted to take a photo with the cutout could do so outside of the booth.

Diana Lachiondo, a Democratic candidate for Ada County commissioner, posted a photo of the cutout on her Facebook page around 2 p.m. Saturday. She called the display “juvenile and pretty un-classy, not to mention that it seems to promote violence against women.”

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com