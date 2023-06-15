Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that it had raised $6.6 million in the days after his second indictment — a substantial haul, albeit a lower amount than the numbers it reported after his previous indictment in March.

The figure includes $2.1 million raised at a prescheduled fundraiser at Trump’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening, hours after his arraignment in federal court in Miami. There, he faced charges of retaining classified documents from his presidency and obstructing efforts to return them.

Details of these self-reported numbers cannot be confirmed until the campaign files federal disclosures next month.

The front-runner for the Republican nomination, Trump has treated his indictments as political fundraising opportunities, seeking to repeatedly tap his loyal base of small donors.

He and his team have highlighted his increased donations after both indictments, and Tuesday, he paired his appearance in court with a campaign stop, pausing at Miami’s Versailles Restaurant to greet supporters before making his appearance in Bedminster.

Setting aside the $2.1 million raised at the Bedminster event Tuesday night, the Trump campaign raised $4.5 million since the indictment was announced last week, it said.

That bump in fundraising, while significant, was smaller than the surge of donations that followed his indictment in late March on state charges — the campaign raised $4 million in the 24 hours after those charges, and more than $15 million in the two weeks that followed.

These figures also cannot be confirmed until the campaign files federal disclosures next month, which cover the fundraising period from April to June.

Trump, who has made outrage over his legal troubles central to his 2024 bid, is forging ahead with campaign events. On Monday, he has a planned appearance on Fox News, and he will speak at an event in Michigan the following Sunday.

The next hearing in the documents case is scheduled for June 27, when Walt Nauta, Trump’s personal aide and co-defendant, will enter his plea. Trump is still completing his own legal team for the case.

Trump may still face further charges in Georgia, where he is being investigated for his role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Jack Smith, the special counsel who brought federal charges against Trump in the documents case, is also investigating the former president’s role in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.