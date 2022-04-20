A court arbitrator has ordered former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to pay nearly $1.3 million in legal fees to Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former “Apprentice” star, White House aide and author of the first tell-all book about the Trump White House.

The award, handed down Tuesday, concludes a protracted legal fight after Trump unsuccessfully sued Manigault Newman over her book, “Unhinged,” arguing that she had violated a nondisclosure agreement she had signed while working for his campaign in 2016.

Trump lost the arbitration case in September 2021, one in a string of failed attempts to enforce nondisclosure agreements against former employees.

Since the decision, both sides have continued to dispute the size of the award. Trump’s lawyers said Manigault Newman made bad-faith arguments and should not receive legal fees. But the arbitrator sided with her, noting the hefty expense of the case.

“Respondent was defending herself in a claim which was extensively litigated for more than three years, against an opponent who undoubtedly commanded far greater resources than did respondent,” the arbitrator noted.

A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Advertising

Manigault Newman’s lawyers said they were struck by the amount that Trump’s campaign was ordered to pay.

The award “hopefully will send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight,” said Manigault Newman’s lawyer, John Phillips, who provided a copy of the arbitrator’s ruling on the fees.

Manigault Newman met Trump in 2004 during the first season of his reality television show, “The Apprentice.” Twelve years later, she helped Trump court skeptical Black voters during his 2016 campaign for the presidency. When he won, she followed him to the White House, and was ultimately dismissed from her job.

Her book, published in August 2018, depicted a chaotic White House and was the first of several books written by former Trump presidential aides. She also released audio recordings of her conversations related to Trump. In one recording, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, appeared to offer Manigault Newman a campaign contract in exchange for her staying quiet about her criticisms of the president and his family.