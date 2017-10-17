Nearly two weeks after U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson was killed during in an ambush alongside three Green Berets, Trump called his wife Myeshia Johnson on Tuesday. The two spoke on the phone for five minutes before she met her husband’s remains at Miami International Airport.

President Donald Trump reportedly called the widow of a U.S. soldier who was killed in Niger and said “he knew what he signed up for … but when it happens it hurts anyway,” according to Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Wilson slammed Trump’s response to the death of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, telling ABC, “It’s so insensitive. He should not have said that. He shouldn’t have said it.”

Nearly two weeks after Johnson was killed during in an ambush alongside three Green Berets, Trump called his pregnant wife Myeshia Johnson on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson, a friend of the family, was in the car for the call, which happened before the fallen soldier’s remains arrived at Miami International Airport.

The two spoke on the phone for five minutes before she met her husband’s remains at Miami International Airport, draped herself over his casket and sobbed as their two children, ages 2 and 6, stood nearby.

On Tuesday, a White House official told reporter Ross Palombo, “The president’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private.”

Johnson, along with Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, Sgt. Bryan Black, and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, responded to reports of a raid in Niger only to be ambushed by a group known as Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

It took two days to recover La David Johnson’s body, which was returned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware while Trump was golfing on Oct. 7.

When a reporter asked why it took Trump 12 days to acknowledge the death of the four U.S. fighters on Monday, he said he wrote letters and planned to call the families “at some point.”

When he was asked why he had not commented on their deaths, Trump responded by saying that President Obama and other presidents also had failed to reach out to families of servicemen killed in action. Trump’s response sparked a controversy by questioning the protocol of previous presidents, saying “a lot of them didn’t make calls.”

Eric Holder, the former attorney general under President Barack Obama, tweeted a sharp rebuke, telling Trump, “Stop the damn lying — you’re the President. I went to Dover AFB with 44 and saw him comfort the families of both the fallen military & DEA.”

On Tuesday, Trump brought Gen. John F. Kelly, his chief of staff, into the controversy, saying Kelly hadn’t received a call from Obama when his son, 2nd Lt. Robert M. Kelly, 29, died in combat in 2010.

“As far as other presidents, I don’t know, you could ask Gen. Kelly, did he get a call from Obama? I don’t know what Obama’s policy was,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News Radio.

A White House official who demanded anonymity said that Obama did not call Kelly after the death.